Covid-19: India to maintain interoperable health registry of citizens

NEW DELHI: The health crisis stemming from the covid-19 pandemic has expedited the implementation of National Digital Health Blueprint, languishing for over two years, aimed at maintaining interoperable health registry of all Indian citizens.

The Standing Finance Committee has approved the National Digital Health Blueprint, senior health ministry officials said, adding that the blueprint proposes a shared digital healthcare infrastructure by setting up a personal health identifier (PHI), health master directories and registries, and Aadhaar-based identification of patients for maintaining centralised health records.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said the government will implement the National Digital Mission as the covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of maintaining a health repository of all citizens to identify their risk to diseases.

The blueprint was prepared by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to formulate an implementation framework for the National Health Stack (NHS) proposed by NITI Aayog, the government think tank, in 2018.

"It was stuck for more than two years over various issues but due to covid-19 pandemic, it was expedited and approved within 10 days after the announcement made by the finance minister," said a senior health ministry official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, several states are experimenting with the digital health and information technology to maintain health repositories for fighting covid-19.

Karnataka has a health registry of all its residents which will help them check the spread of the disease by monitoring the most vulnerable. The project will be first implemented in Chikkaballapur on an experimental basis.

Similarly, Rajasthan has launched Mission Life Saving (LiSa) for fighting covid-19. The state government has been maintaining a citizen health registry by collecting information about high risk population from various sources such as Jan Aadhar data base, Mahatma Gandhi Ayushman Bharat Rajasthan Bima Yojana data base (Claims), Voter list, Elderly pension scheme data base, ration card data base etc. This data is being compiled for every village and urban centre.

Authorities claim it is paying results. "This strategy is working. Our death rate around 2.2% is among the lowest in the country and the world for such size of state and geography," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (Medical & Health), Rajasthan.

"All states are at different levels of maturity in their healthcare IT and data gathering. While the front runners are Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the laggards are Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," said Arun Kumbhat, consultant to Access Health Digital, a think tank working with states to device digital health policies.

Kumbhat said the current challenge is a lack of interoperability which creeps in from no standards being followed and healthcare being a state subject.

