NEW DELHI: Considering the high risk of contracting covid-19 during dental procedures, the Union health ministry on Tuesday asked dental clinics in containment zones to but allowed them tele-triage.

The health ministry added that dentists, auxiliaries as well as patients undergoing dental procedures are at high risk of cross-infection, given the nature of the infection.

"Most dental procedures require close contact with the patient’s oral cavity, saliva, blood, and respiratory tract secretions. Saliva is rich in covid-19 viral load. Many patients who are asymptomatic may be carriers," the health ministry said.

According to the home ministry's guidelines, patients in containment zone can seek ambulance services to travel to the nearby covid dental facility. In the red zone, emergency dental procedures can be performed, while clinics in orange and green zone will function to provide dental consults.

Dental operations should be restricted to emergency and urgent procedures.

"All routine and elective dental procedures should be deferred for a later review until new policy/guidelines are issued. Due to the high risk associated with the examination of the oral cavity, oral cancer screening under National Cancer Screening program should be deferred until new policy/guidelines are issued," the guidelines said.

As per the guidelines, dental clinics should ensure ventilation and air circulation with natural air using exhaust blowers, avoid ceiling fans. In case of window or split air conditioning system, they should be frequently serviced.

The ministry also advised the use of an indoor portable air-cleaning system with HEPA filter and UV light.

The government has said telephonic screening should be done as the first contact to get all necessary medical history and if patients show symptoms of covid-19, the dental care appointment should be postponed for three weeks except in case of emergencies.

