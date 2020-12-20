Covid-19: Men have 30% higher risk of dying from virus than women, finds study

According to a new study, which analysed the link between common patient characteristics and the risk of dying from the Covid-19 infection , men have a 30% higher risk of dying from the killer virus as compared to women of the same age and health status.

Coronavirus patients who are hospitalised have a greater risk of dying if they are men or if they are obese or have complications from diabetes or hypertension, the study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, observed.

The scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) in the United States assessed nearly 67,000 hospitalised coronavirus patients in 613 hospitals across the country in the research, reports news agency PTI.

They said the patients who were obese, had hypertension or poorly managed diabetes had a higher risk of dying compared to those who did not have these conditions.

The study also said that Covid-19 patients aged 20 to 39 with these conditions had the biggest difference in their risk of dying compared to their healthier peers.

"Knowledge is power in many ways, so I think understanding which hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at highest risk of mortality can help guide difficult treatment decisions," said study corresponding author Anthony D. Harris.

The researchers believe healthcare providers could consider these risks when determining which COVID-19 patients could benefit the most from antibody therapies that, if given in the first few days of the infection, can reduce hospitalisation risk.

Age, the strongest predictor of mortality from Covid

According to the study, age remained the strongest predictor of mortality from COVID-19.

It noted that overall, nearly 19% of hospitalised Covid-19 patients died from the disease with the lowest mortality among pediatric patients, which was less than 2%.

Mortality rates increased with each decade of life with the highest mortality, 34%, among those aged 80 and older.

"Older patients still have the highest risk of dying, but younger patients with obesity or hypertension have the highest risk of dying relative to other patients their age without these conditions," said study lead author Katherine E. Goodman.

This comes as global Covid-19 infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the deadly virus.

