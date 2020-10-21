COVID-19 testing kit COVIRAP by IIT-Kharagpur gets ICMR approval, to cost 500

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently approved COVIRAP, a low-cost locally made device for detecting coronavirus . Developed by the researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur, the potable testing kit deliver results within an hour.

"This innovation has made high-quality and accurate COVID testing affordable for the common people with a testing cost of around ₹500 which can further be reduced through government intervention," Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"This machine can be developed at a cost of less than ₹10,000 with minimal infrastructural requirement making the technology affordable to common people," he added.

Describing the process, Mamta Chawla Sarkar, an internationally acclaimed virologist said, "A detailed scrutiny of the testing results has clearly shown that this assay holds the capability of detecting extremely low levels of viral loads that any other method based on similar principles of testing, even those from the most celebrated research groups across the world, could not come up with so far"

On commercialisation, VK Tewari, director, IIT-Kharagpur said, "While the Institute can produce the testing kit up to a certain scale, patent licensing will facilitate commercialisation opportunities for medical technology companies."

Pokhriyal said that the device is portable and can be operated on a very low energy supply, adding that "minimally trained rural youth can operate this device".

For testing in a mass scale, the number of tests per one-hour batch in a single machine unit can be further increased, the research team said.

"The patented machine unit has not only been proven to be robust during patient sample testing but also extremely flexible and generic," said Suman Chakraborty, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT-Kharagpur.

"This will virtually minimise the need for thermal cyclers or real-time PCR machines, without sacrificing the expected high standards of a molecular diagnostic test," he further added.

"Diseases like influenza, malaria, dengue, Japanese encephalitis, tuberculosis and many other infectious, as well as vector-borne diseases, can be tested using the same machine", Chakraborty said.

