ICMR building (ANI)
ICMR building (ANI)

COVID-19: TN govt gives consent to BCG trial at ICMR's Chennai institute

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 02:30 PM IST PTI

ICMR got the Tamil Nadu government's permission to study the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette- Gurin (BCG) vaccine in senior citizens in the fight against COVID-19, at its National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT)

CHENNAI : Sanction has been accorded to a trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research's Tuberculosis institute here to study the efficacy of BCG vaccine in the elderly in the fight against COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in an order, has given the State's approval after ICMR sought Tamil Nadu government's permission to study the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette- Gurin (BCG) vaccine in senior citizens at its National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) at Chetpet here.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. "The ICMR's tuberculosis institute is set to begin the trial very soon," he said in a statement. He hoped that vaccinating the elderly with the time tested BCG would help reduce the intensity of COVID-19, admissions at hospitals and mortality rates.

Describing the state's approval by Palaniswami for a trial here as among measures to protect people's welfare during the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Vijayabaskar said anti-viral measures will further be stepped up. The NIRT under the ICMR is an internationally recognised institution for TB research.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

