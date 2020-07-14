Covid-19 to exacerbate wasting, child and adult overweight: UN report

New Delhi: The covid-19 pandemic is expected to exacerbate wasting, and child and adult obesity globally, a United Nations report has said.

By 2030, the number of people affected by hunger will surpass 840 million, which is 9.8% of the population, according to the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, a global study tracking progress towards ending hunger and malnutrition, published on Monday. Almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019, up by 10 million from 2018, and nearly 60 million in five years.

This is an alarming scenario, even without taking into account the potential impact of covid-19, said the report based on data that was available just before the pandemic began to take hold. “The challenge of eradicating hunger and ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all now appears to be more daunting," the report said.

The report was jointly prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report said, while it is too early to assess the full impact of lockdowns and other containment measures, it is estimated that at least another 83 million people and possibly as many as 132 million globally may go hungry in 2020 as a result of the economic recession triggered by covid-19.

“It is clear that the covid-19 pandemic is already delivering shocks to both the supply and the demand side of food systems throughout the world. The pandemic has already created disruptions along the food supply chain," the report said adding that covid -19 containment measures are already limiting labour mobility in areas dependent on seasonal or migrant labour and making it difficult to access markets and transport food both within and across countries.

Food supply disruptions and the lack of income due to the loss of livelihoods and remittances as a result of covid-19 means that households across the globe are facing increased difficulties to access nutritious foods and are only making it even more difficult for the poorer and vulnerable populations to have access to healthy diets, the report said.

The report also highlighted that policy and structural impediments, including a weak private sector in many low-income countries such as India, have limited the supply responsiveness of vegetables and other non-staple foods. “In India, policies that promote staple crop production, such as fertilizer and credit subsidies, price supports and irrigation infrastructure (particularly for rice), have tended to discourage the production of traditional non-staple crops, such as pulses and legumes."

Asia remains home to the greatest number of undernourished (381 million). Africa is second (250 million), followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (48 million).

“Malnutrition remains a major threat to the survival, growth and development of Indian children. Rates of child malnutrition in India are among the highest in the world. India has 9.3 million children below the age of 5 who have Severe acute malnutrition (SAM)," said Sujeet Ranjan, executive director, The Coalition for Food & Nutrition Security (CFNS).

One-fourth of India’s children are born with low birth weight, 35.7% of children under five are underweight, 38.4% are stunted and 21% are wasted. Iron deficiency is wide spread, exists across income quintiles and age groups. Over 53% of women of child bearing and over 58% of children under five are anemic, according to National Family Health Survey-4.





