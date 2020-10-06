Covid-19 to place greater demand on mental health programmes: WHO

NEW DELHI: Mental health programmes, both national and international, will see greater demand as coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world, a World Health Organization (WHO) survey has indicated. This assumes significance as such programmes suffer chronic underfunding,

The WHO survey of 130 countries, including India, provides the first global data showing the devastating impact of covid-19 on access to mental health services and underscores the urgent need for increased funding.

"Although 89% of countries reported in the survey that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their national covid-19 response plans, only 17% of these countries have full additional funding for covering these activities," said the survey report. “This all highlights the need for more money for mental health. Spending 2% of national health budgets on mental health is not enough. International funders also need to do more: mental health still receives less than 1% of international aid earmarked for health," as per the survey.

The survey was conducted from June to August among 130 countries across WHO’s six regions.

Bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones, the WHO said adding that many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia, and anxiety. Meanwhile, covid-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, and stroke.

People with pre-existing mental, neurological or substance use disorders are more vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection, anc may stand a higher risk of severe outcomes and even death.

According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry last April, the conservative annual estimated cost to implement the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, would be ₹94,073 crore. In 2019, the budget allocated to the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) was reduced to ₹40 crore from ₹50 crore in 2018.

In 2020, there was no increment in the allocation of funds towards mental health program, even as there was a 7% increase in the overall health budget.

"India already has the highest number of suicides globally. With the covid-19-induced lockdown, self-harm and suicide ideation have upped. Other than creating awareness, reducing stigma related to help seeking, and providing psycho-social support, the government will need to increase socio-economic safety nets, and think of ways to support those suffering abuse," Nelson Vinod Moses, founder, Suicide Prevention India Foundation (SPIF), said.

Globally, over 60% reported disruptions to mental health services for vulnerable people, including children and adolescents (72%), older adults (70%), and women requiring antenatal or postnatal services (61%), as per the WHO survey. Over 67% countries saw disruptions to counselling and psychotherapy, 65% to critical harm reduction services, and 45% to opioid agonist maintenance treatment for opioid dependence.

The apex global public health agency pointed out that pre-covid-19 estimates reveal that nearly $1 trillion in economic productivity is lost annually because of depression and anxiety. However, studies show that every $1 spent on evidence-based care for depression and anxiety returns US$5.

