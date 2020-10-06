Covid-19 to place greater demand on mental health programmes: WHO

"Although 89% of countries reported in the survey that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their national covid-19 response plans, only 17% of these countries have full additional funding for covering these activities," said the survey report. “This all highlights the need for more money for mental health. Spending 2% of national health budgets on mental health is not enough. International funders also need to do more: mental health still receives less than 1% of international aid earmarked for health," as per the survey.