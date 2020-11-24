Covid-19 transmission risk from using banknotes is low: BoE study

As of July, 42% of people had visited a shop that did not accept cash in the previous six months, compared to 15% in January

71% of respondents were using less cash compared with before the pandemic

The volume of ATM withdrawals was around 60% lower at the height of U.K. restrictions in late March than a year earlier. It was still 40% lower in the second week of October

At the same time, the value of cash in circulation has risen as people choose to hold more as a response to uncertainty

“A few hours after infection, even at high doses, the levels and therefore associated risk of infection appear low," the report said. “Further, the survival of virus on banknotes is no greater -- indeed appears potentially less -- than on reference surfaces representative of the many surfaces that people may come into contact with in their routine life."