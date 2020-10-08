COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly's antibody therapy to be approved, said Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Eli Lilly and Co.’s antibody treatment for coronavirus will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon. The US drugmaker on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy. Early trail data of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment suggested ththe drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus or patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Eli Lilly and Co.’s antibody treatment for coronavirus will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon. The US drugmaker on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy. Early trail data of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment suggested ththe drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus or patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

"We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

"We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in