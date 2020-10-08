Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly's antibody therapy to be approved, said Trump
Donald Trump

COVID-19 treatment: Eli Lilly's antibody therapy to be approved, said Trump

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The US drugmaker on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Eli Lilly and Co.’s antibody treatment for coronavirus will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon. The US drugmaker on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy. Early trail data of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment suggested ththe drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus or patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

"We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

