COVID-19 treatment: Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug

Eli Lilly and Company on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study that suggested the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus or patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release. "We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release. "We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly the last seven months to discover and develop these potential antibody treatments," he added.

Lilly has already started making one of the two antibodies in its drug, betting that ongoing studies would prove it worthwhile.

Data from a new interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial showed that combination therapy with two of Lilly's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies reduced viral load, symptoms and COVID-related hospitalization and ER visits, the drugmaker said. The combination therapy significantly reduced viral load, the drugmaker added. Lilly is studying lower doses of combination therapy and alternative delivery options in planned or ongoing clinical trials.

Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes coronavirus. They’re given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

To be able to quickly provide treatment to patients around the world, Lilly invested in large-scale manufacturing of both antibodies at risk – even before data demonstrated their potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for COVID-19.

"We expect to submit a subsequent request for EUA for combination therapy in November, pending clinical trial enrollment, once additional safety data accumulate and sufficient supply is manufactured," the company added. The drugmaker's trial continues to enroll "a confirmatory cohort of higher-risk patients who have been recently diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, testing the ability of the antibody combination to reduce the number of patients with persistent high viral load and reduce COVID-related hospitalizations."

It has successfully completed enrollment and primary safety assessments of LY-CoV555 in a Phase 1 study of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and long-term follow-up is ongoing.The drugmaker plans to initiate a pragmatic, open-label study in the coming weeks, enrolling patients treated with either monotherapy or combination therapy