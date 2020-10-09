COVID-19 treatment: Regeneron's antibody therapy to approved quickly, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is working to get coronavirus antibody drugs developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co approved quickly and out to hospitals after his own positive coronavirus treatment experience.

In a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh, Trump said he may not have recovered without the treatments he received to combat his own coronavirus illness.

The US government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19, according to a top US health official on Friday.

The government's Operation Warp Speed program currently has "a couple of hundred thousand doses" of the monoclonal antibody treatments being developed by drugmakers Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc and Eli Lilly & Co, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official Paul Mango said on a call with reporters. That would top 1 million doses by the end of the year, he said.

Eli Lilly on Wednesday said that it has asked the US government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy. Early trail data of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment suggested that the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus or patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

"We believe the data generated to date provide sufficient evidence that both monotherapy and combination therapy may be effective to treat COVID-19 in patients with a high risk for serious outcomes," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

Data from a new interim analysis of the BLAZE-1 clinical trial showed that combination therapy with two of Lilly's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies reduced viral load, symptoms and COVID-related hospitalization and ER visits, the drugmaker said. The combination therapy significantly reduced viral load, the drugmaker added. Lilly is studying lower doses of combination therapy and alternative delivery options in planned or ongoing clinical trials.

