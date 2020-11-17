At least five vaccines are under different phases of trial in India, said Dr Vinod Paul, member of Niti Aayog and the head of a panel advising the prime minister on the country’s efforts to produce and roll-out the inoculation. "Five vaccines under trial in India currently, Phase-3 trial of AstraZeneca at advanced stages; Cadila vaccine in Phase-2 & SputnikV trial prep completed," he mentioned.

Homegrown vaccine candidate — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech has already started the phase III clinical trial. ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila is in the phase II clinical trial in the country. Another vaccine candidate, Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford has recently commenced the phase III clinical trial in India.

Homegrown vaccine candidate — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech has already started the phase III clinical trial. ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila is in the phase II clinical trial in the country. Another vaccine candidate, Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford has recently commenced the phase III clinical trial in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start phase II clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

The frontline workers will be the first one to get vaccinated in India when a vaccine is available, according to a senior official. "Mortality reduction and protecting frontline workers should be first priority," Paul said.

About 20 vaccines are in the different stages of developments in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. India has initiated an integrated response to overcome the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Vardhan added.

The central government has already started the process of identifying around 30 crore priority beneficiaries. It has demarcated four categories of people for vaccination in the initial phase — around one crore healthcare professionals including doctors, MBBS students, nurses and ASHA workers, etc.; around two crore frontline workers including municipal corporation workers, personnel of the police and armed forces; about 26 crore people aged above 50; and a special group of those below 50 years of age with co-morbidities and requiring specialised care.