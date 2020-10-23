The Centre is planning to procure COVID-19 vaccines directly from the drugmakers and distribute them among priority group under a special coronavirus immunisation programme, an official sources said, according to news agency PTI.

During the initial phase, frontline workers and the groups at greatest risk of severe complications from COVID-19 will receive the doses. The coronavirus vaccine will be free for the priority group, according to reports. The states and union territories have been asked not to chart separate pathways of procurement, according to reports.

This special COVID-19 immunisation programme would run in parallel with the Universal Immunisation Programme, but will use its processes, technology and network of the existing vaccine distribution framework, sources said.

The central government has already started the process of identifying around 30 crore priority beneficiaries. It has demarcated four categories of people for vaccination in the initial phase — around one crore healthcare professionals including doctors, MBBS students, nurses and ASHA workers, etc.; around two crore frontline workers including municipal corporation workers, personnel of the police and armed forces; about 26 crore people aged above 50; and a special group of those below 50 years of age with co-morbidities and requiring specialised care.

The states and union territories have been asked to submit a list of key workers and vulnerable groups who will receive the vaccine first.

"States have been asked to enlist by mid-November the priority population groups.... Each person in the immunisation list will be linked with their Aadhaar cards so as to track them," a source said, quoted PTI.

"The existing digital platform and processes used for the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) are being enhanced to track COVID-19 vaccine administration and movement — from procurement to storage to distribution to individual beneficiaries — as and when the vaccine becomes available", health ministry officials told the news agency.

The National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 has already mapped the existing cold chain being utilised under the government's immunisation programme and has also made a projection of the additional requirement, health ministry officials had mentioned earlier. At present, the committee is engaged in mapping private sector facilities that could serve the needs of supplementing the cold chain equipment.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has earlier stated that the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering around 25 crore people by July next year. "The government is working round-the-clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready," he mentioned.

At present, three vaccine candidates are at different phases of trial in India. Two homegrown vaccine candidates — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila have already started the phase II clinical trial. Another vaccine candidate, Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford has recently commenced the phase III clinical trial in India.

Covaxin also received drug regulator's approval to start the large scale phase III clinical trial in the country. Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start phase II clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.









