The Delhi government has the necessary infrastructure and capacity to vaccinate the entire population of the national capital as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available, state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

"In Delhi, three times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out," said health minister.

"Do not worry about the storage of the vaccine. There has been a decline in the positive ratio in Delhi after November 7. The new cases have not crossed the 7,000-mark for one week, it is also a positive indication," he added.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the national capital has declined to 8.5% in the last three weeks.

Answering to when schools will reopen in the national capital, the minister said, "As of now, we have no intention to open the schools. Till the time we will be sure of the situation (COVID-19), we won't open the schools."

Delhi witnessed a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in last month. Te state recorded 38,734 active coronavirus cases. Over 8,000 people succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in Delhi.

