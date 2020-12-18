Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Covid-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries to start in early 2021: WHO
FILE PHOTO: Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune.

Covid-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries to start in early 2021: WHO

1 min read . 07:23 PM IST AFP

  • 'The light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter,' WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference

The World Health Organization and partners said Friday that the Covax facility, created to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, expected to begin delivering jabs early next year.

Announcing the agency had secured nearly two billion doses of vaccine candidates, the WHO said in a statement that this would "enable all participating economies to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021."

"The light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

