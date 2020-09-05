Covid-19 vaccine developers prepare joint pledge on safety, standards

“We all understand the need to move with urgency given the pandemic, but we will not sacrifice safety under any set of circumstances," Merck & Co.’s CEO Ken Frazier said Thursday at an event hosted by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, a trade group. Merck said in July it planned to start the first human study for one of its experimental vaccines by the end of September, and a second one to enter testing by the end of this year.