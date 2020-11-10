COVID-19 vaccine: Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

WASHINGTON: US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc's new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: "I'm going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let's go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine."

Hugely promising results from a coronavirus vaccine trial fuelled optimism around the world Tuesday that humanity may be a step closer to defeating the worst pandemic in a century.

Some of the industries hit hardest by travel curbs, social distancing and lockdowns rebounded on hopes that the world may return to normal, after pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19.

A vaccine is seen as the best hope to break the cycle of deadly virus surges and severe restrictions across much of the world since Covid-19 first emerged in China late last year and unleashed devastation on the global economy.

"Bombed-out sectors such as aviation, travel, leisure, big oil... time-warped back to 2019 with giant rallies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst from OANDA.

Wall Street and European markets soared after the announcement, and Asian markets continued the rally on Tuesday, with worst-hit sectors such as airlines, travel, entertainment and energy getting a boost.

"We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla said.

Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate is one of more than 40, but no other has yet made similar claims about effectiveness.

The companies said they could pass the final hurdles for a US rollout later this month, and could supply up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

