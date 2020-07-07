Covid-19 vaccine highly likely by 2021: WHO

For the subset of covid patients who are hospitalized and require treatment, a broad scientific consensus seems to be emerging about the likely mortality or death rate. At a research and innovation forum held at WHO last week, Swaminathan said actual covid cases at any point are roughly 10 times the officially recorded figure and the overall death rate is 0.6%. With India’s recorded covid caseload at over 700,000, that would put the actual death toll at 42,000, more than double the officially recorded number of around 20,000.