COVID-19 vaccine: HMD sends 56 million syringes Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) on Wednesday said it has dispatched its first shipment of 56 million units of auto-disable syringes to the Covax facility.

"We have shipped out more than 56 million pieces of 5 ml auto disabled (AD) syringes for intramuscular syringes to Covax facility and will soon send the next shipment of 28 million Syringes by October end," HMD managing director Rajiv Nath said.

Commenting on the availability of the syringes in India, Nath told PTI "If the government needs 100 million KOJAK auto-disable syringes for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, we can easily offer them to lift the outstanding orders placed with us".

"As India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine, the government should be well equipped with a secured stock of syringes in advance to administer a vaccine when it is approved and ready," Nath further added.

HMD earlier said it intends to scale production of auto-disable syringes to an annual capacity of 1 billion from 700 million in the first half of 2021.

The central government is hoping that 400 to 500 million doses of the vaccine will be available in India by the the middle of next year. "Keeping a close pace with the potential availability of vaccine a plan of action on which sections are to be given priority has been discussed. Importantly, it would be monitored through a scientific approach," Harsh Vardhan told ANI.

“Finance ministry will ensure that availability of resources is not a reason for non-vaccination. Once proven vaccines are available, we will definitely make resources available; that is our responsibility and it will be done," expenditure secretary T.V. Somanathan told Mint.

