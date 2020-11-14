COVID-19 vaccine: J&J’s Janssen vaccine gets $1 billion funding boost

COVID-19 vaccine: J&J’s Janssen vaccine gets $1 billion funding boost1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2020, 09:15 PM IST
- Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will invest about $604 million
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will expand its agreement with the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on the company’s development of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will invest about $604 million, while BARDA will commit about $454 million in additional money. Those funds will be used for Janssen’s Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.
“Combined with our own significant investment, this agreement has enabled our vital research and development and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic," Paul Stoffels, M.D., chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.