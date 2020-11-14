COVID-19 vaccine: J&J’s Janssen vaccine gets $1 billion funding boost

COVID-19 vaccine: J&J’s Janssen vaccine gets $1 billion funding boost1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
- Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will invest about $604 million
Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will expand its agreement with the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on the company’s development of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will invest about $604 million, while BARDA will commit about $454 million in additional money. Those funds will be used for Janssen’s Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating the efficacy of the vaccine candidate.
“Combined with our own significant investment, this agreement has enabled our vital research and development and underscores the importance of public-private partnerships to tackle the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic," Paul Stoffels, M.D., chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
