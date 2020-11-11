COVID-19 vaccine: Late-stage trial data to come this month, Moderna confirms

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month. The drugmaker could file for US emergency use authorization in early December, according to Reuters.

It was too early to guess how effective Moderna's vaccine could be, Chief executive officer Stephane Bancel said at a Credit Suisse conference. The world would have to wait for more data to understand whether use of a particular vaccine would be more widespread, Bancel said.

For Moderna’s shot, an interim analysis will be triggered after 53 volunteers from its roughly 40,000-person study come down with a COVID-19 infection. The participants are split between those vaccinated and those getting a placebo, and volunteers will be followed for a safety analysis. A second analysis will occur after 106 infections. That might not take long with new infections accelerating and hitting a record in the US.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine contains genetic material called messenger RNA, or mRNA, similar to Pfizer's. It provokes the immune system to fight the virus, scientists believe. Dubbed as mRNA-1273, the vaccine has been developed by Moderna in partnership with the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The COVID-19 vaccine was generally well-tolerated across all age groups and induced rapid and strong immune responses, a study by the New England Journal of Medicine revealed. Another study suggested that it elicited a strong immune response in older adults with no serious adverse effects during phase I trial. "The vaccine produced high levels of both binding and neutralising antibodies in older adults," the study claimed.

Moderna Inc earlier told Reuters it would seek emergency FDA authorization to use its vaccine in high-risk groups if an interim assessment of its trial showed its vaccine was at least 70% effective.

Public health experts have said it is likely that more than one vaccine would be needed to control the pandemic.

