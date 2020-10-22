Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase II clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. Russia was the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine is currently under the phase III trial of the vaccine, which involved more than 40,000 people at more than 45 medical centres around Russia, the TASS news agency reported