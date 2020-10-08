COVID-19 vaccine: Moderna to not enforce vaccine patent during pandemic

Moderna Inc on Thursday said that it would not enforce patents related to its coronavirus vaccine while pandemic continues. US drugmaker's latest move would allow other other vaccinemakers to develop shots using the company's technology.

Moderna is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Moderna has received over $1 billion in government funding to develop and produce its candidate, and another $1.5 billion to supply it to the American public.

“We’re quite studiously not asserting infringement," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in an interview, the Wall Street Journal reported. “We’re doing the opposite of creating that kind of anxiety for folks. We’re not interested in using that IP to decrease the number of vaccines available in a pandemic."

The company is currently conducting a large scale Phase 3 trial in the United States. Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine works by injecting molecular couriers, known as messenger RNA or mRNA, to teach human cells to make the spike protein found on the surface of the new coronavirus, according to reports.

The COVID-19 vaccine elicited a strong immune response in older adults with no serious adverse effects during phase I trial, a study by the New England Journal of Medicine revealed. "The vaccine produced high levels of both binding and neutralising antibodies in older adults," the study claimed.

The company could have enough data by November whether it works or not, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview with CNBC.com. The drugmaker earlier told Reuters it would seek emergency FDA authorization to use its vaccine in high-risk groups if an interim assessment of its trial showed its vaccine was at least 70% effective.

