COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency authorisation in Europe

US pharma giant Pfizer Inc. and German pharmaceutical company BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine. The submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on 6 October, the two companies said.

The companies have earlier submitted a request for emergency approval with the US Food and Drug Administration and the UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, as well as rolling submissions in other countries including in Australia, Canada and Japan.

“We have known since the beginning of this journey that patients are waiting, and we stand ready to ship COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as potential authorizations will allow us," Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

BioNTech can start shipping the first doses “within hours" after regulatory clearance, chief financial officer Sierk Poetting said at a press conference.

The clinical trials with tens of thousands of participants showed the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 95%, the companies earlier said. The success rate in particularly vulnerable older age groups was more than 94%, they said.

Dubbed as BNT162b, the COVID-19 vaccine shot relies on messenger RNA technology. Using mRNA, which essentially teaches the body’s cells to become vaccine factories, allowed it to be developed much faster than a traditional vaccine.

"We should be more optimistic that the immunisation effect can last for at least a year," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters. While it was not yet known how long the protection would last, he said research on recovered patients had shown that those with high antibodies levels to begin with have not experienced a sharp drop in those levels, and the same would likely go for vaccinated people.

The partners have signed deals to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine, including an agreement with the EU for 200 million doses, with an option for an additional 100 million.

Rival Moderna Inc also requested clearance in the United States and Europe on Monday.

A conditional clearance is issued when European authorities want to get a drug to patients quickly without waiting for as comprehensive a data package as would normally be required for standard authorization. It’s valid for one year and can be renewed — and eventually converted into a standard approval.

