COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer's partner BioNTech says price to be below market rate

BioNTech is planning to price its experimental COVID-19 vaccine below "typical market rates" and would differentiate pricing between countries or regions, according to a report by Reuters. The vaccine has been developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Speaking at a Financial Times online event, the German biotech firm's strategy head Ryan Richardson said the price tag of the vaccine would reflect the financial risks that its private-sector investors have incurred.

Pfizer-BioNTech experimental COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 90% of symptomatic infections in the trial of tens of thousands of volunteers, according to a study. The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 participants, split between those who got a placebo and those who were vaccinated, contracted COVID-19. The trial will continue until 164 cases have occurred.

“This is about the best the news could possibly be for the world and for the United States and for public health," said William Gruber, Pfizer senior vice president for vaccine clinical research and development. It was better than even the best result he had hoped for, he said. The vaccine is being tested in a two-dose regimen.

"We’ve tried to pursue a balanced approach that recognises that innovation requires capital and investment so we plan to price our vaccine well below typical market rates reflecting the situation that we're in and with the goal to insure broad-based access around the world," Richardson said at the FT event.

"I expect there to be differential pricing in certain regions of the world," he added, declining to elaborate on the different price tags.

With effectiveness for the first vaccines previously expected to be in the range of 60% to 70%, “more than 90% is extraordinary," BioNTech chief executive officer Ugur Sahin said.

BioNTech's co-founder said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine would last for at least a year. "We should be more optimistic that the immunisation effect can last for at least a year," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

"By December we expect more data (on the molecular stability), and if those results allow us to keep the vaccine in a fridge for longer than five days, maybe two weeks, that would again simplify things," he added.

Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert, said the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer will have a “major impact" on the battle against the coronavirus. The efficacy of the Pfizer drug candidate being over 90% “is just extraordinary," Fauci said

