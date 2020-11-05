Serum Institute of India (SII) has joined hands with five vaccine candidates to fight against deadly novel coronavirus, Adar Poonawalla said. Earlier this year, Pune-based drugmaker signed an agreement with British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to manufacture its experimental vaccine developed by University of Oxford. The vaccine is currently in phase II/III clinical trial in the country. AstraZeneca and University of Oxford, said that data from late-stage trials should land this year.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has joined hands with five vaccine candidates to fight against deadly novel coronavirus, Adar Poonawalla said. Earlier this year, Pune-based drugmaker signed an agreement with British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to manufacture its experimental vaccine developed by University of Oxford. The vaccine is currently in phase II/III clinical trial in the country. AstraZeneca and University of Oxford, said that data from late-stage trials should land this year.

The world’s largest vaccine maker by volume, also partnered with Novavax Inc in August to manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine for India and other countries. "Apart from the Covishield phase II and III clinical trials, we have manufacturing and trial partnership for Novavax candidate (which is just two months behind the Oxford vaccine) across GAVI nations," Poonawalla told Mint.

The world’s largest vaccine maker by volume, also partnered with Novavax Inc in August to manufacture its potential COVID-19 vaccine for India and other countries. "Apart from the Covishield phase II and III clinical trials, we have manufacturing and trial partnership for Novavax candidate (which is just two months behind the Oxford vaccine) across GAVI nations," Poonawalla told Mint. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Under an agreement with US drug developer, Serum Institute will develop two billion doses of Novavax's vaccine candidate annually. The drugmaker will also manufacture the antigen component of the vaccine. Novavax is currently conducting late-stage trials in Britain and expects to report resulby the first quarter of 2021.

"We have also partnered with US based Codagenix, which is in its pre-clinical trials phase and will move to the human trial phase by the end of 2020," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, told Mint. "We have a global manufacturing and supply association with them," he further revealed.

"We are also researching on two candidates for the coronavirus vaccine," Poonawalla told Mint.

Serum Institute had earlier entered into a partnership with international vaccine alliance GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate manufacturing and delivery of up to 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

On manufacturing, Poonawalla shared,"We aim to initially manufacture about 60-70 million doses, and stretch it up to 100 million doses of the vaccine per month."

Answering about the pricing, SII CEO said,"We are in conversation with the government regarding the pricing, but we are certain that it will be affordable for all," he further added.

Indian is likely to have a 'safe and effective' coronavirus vaccine by January next year. "Based on the success of the trials in India and the UK, and if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, then we can expect the vaccine to be available in India by January 2021," shared Poonawalla, adding, "Only if its proven immunogenic and efficacious"