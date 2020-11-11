COVID-19 vaccine: Sputnik V 92% effective against coronavirus, claims Russia

Russian Direct Investment Fund inked a deal with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct a clinical trial and distribution of Sputnik V in India. Under the agreement, Russia's sovereign wealth fund will supply 100 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to Indian drug maker. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company will be conducting phase II and III clinical trials with around 100 and 1,400 participants respectively. Dr Reddy’s earlier said that the firm is aiming to complete the phase III trials by May.