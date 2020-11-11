Covid-19 vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials begin; AMU VC is first volunteer

The third phase of clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine , Covaxin, has started. The Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Professor Tariq Mansoor got himself registered to be the first volunteer for the trials.

"Volunteered myself for Phase III trial of COVID19 vaccine "Covaxin"- a study led by AMU in collaboration with ICMR & Bharat Biotech aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of this vaccine. I fervently appeal to everyone to volunteer/register for this trial and participate in this ground breaking research for developing better cures and treatment options," Professor Mansoor tweeted.

Volunteers who will undergo the Phase 3 trial will receive travel expenses and other benefits as per ICMR guideline, AMU spokesman said.

The phase 3 trials of Covaxin developed by pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) began at JN Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Covaxin Phase 3 trial is aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine study led in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via