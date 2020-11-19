Home >Science >Health >COVID-19 vaccine: Will look at interim Phase III data after 53 infections, says Oxford official
AstraZeneca vaccine (REUTERS)
AstraZeneca vaccine (REUTERS)

COVID-19 vaccine: Will look at interim Phase III data after 53 infections, says Oxford official

1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 04:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Oxford Vaccine Group's director Andrew Pollard said there were 'lots of cases' of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa

Oxford University will start an initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca after 53 infections among its volunteers, the study's chief investigator said on Thursday.

The Oxford Vaccine Group's director Andrew Pollard said there were "lots of cases" of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

