Oxford University will start an initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca after 53 infections among its volunteers, the study's chief investigator said on Thursday.

Oxford University will start an initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca after 53 infections among its volunteers, the study's chief investigator said on Thursday.

The Oxford Vaccine Group's director Andrew Pollard said there were "lots of cases" of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

The Oxford Vaccine Group's director Andrew Pollard said there were "lots of cases" of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in