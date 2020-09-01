Covid-19 vaccines: What is coming and when?

Johnson & Johnson is developing a vaccine that uses a weakened form of a common-cold virus, known as an adenovirus. A single dose of this vaccine provoked a strong immune response in early animal testing. The company plans to launch by late September a 60,000-person global study, which could be the largest late-stage clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine. The company will carry out the study at nearly 180 locations in the U.S. and eight other countries where transmission rates are high, including Brazil, Chile and South Africa.