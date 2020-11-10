Covid-19: What happens to the other vaccines now?

Pfizer’s front-runner vaccine is one of two leading candidates based on a new technology that uses messenger RNA — a nucleic acid, like DNA. It sounds a lot scarier than it is, say the experts. The RNA can’t affect the genes in your cells. And its effect on the body is minimal compared to getting the virus. An infection hijacks all your cellular machinery and repurposes it toward making more virus, while the RNA would prompt cells to make one small part of the virus, stimulating the immune system to create antibodies that will attach the real thing if it’s encountered.