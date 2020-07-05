Subscribe
Home >Science >health >Covid-19: WHO discontinues hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arm
Photo: iStock

Covid-19: WHO discontinues hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arm

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • For each of the drugs, the interim results do not provide solid evidence of increased mortality
  • This decision applies only to the conduct of the Solidarity Trial in hospitalized patients

WHO on Saturday accepted the recommendation from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee to discontinue the trial’s hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and lopinavir/ritonavir arms.

The committee formulated the recommendation after comparing HCQ, lopinavir/ritonavir with standard-of-care treatment from the Solidarity trial's interim results. The Solidarity Trial was established by WHO to find an effective covid-19 treatment for hospitalized patients.

“These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized covid-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect," WHO said in a statement on Saturday.

For each of the drugs, the interim results do not provide solid evidence of increased mortality. There were, however, some associated safety signals in the clinical laboratory findings of the add-on Discovery trial, a participant in the Solidarity trial. These will also be reported in the peer-reviewed publication.

This decision applies only to the conduct of the Solidarity Trial in hospitalized patients and does not affect the possible evaluation in other studies of hydroxychloroquine or lopinavir/ritonavir in non-hospitalized patients or as pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis for covid-19, the WHO said.

Of 6,71,680 cases reported in India till Saturday, 2,35,433 are active. The pandemic has claimed 19,248 lives so far.

