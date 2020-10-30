COVID-19: Will Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine work? Trial data to come next month

The experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech contains genetic material messenger called mRNA. The drugmaker inject people with the genetic material necessary to grow the "spike protein" of SARS-CoV-2 inside their own cells, thus eliciting an immune response the body will remember when it encounters the real virus. This effectively turns a person's own body into a vaccine factory, avoiding the costly and difficult processes that more traditional vaccine production requires. The mRNA based vaccine candidate require deep-freezers for storage, which could limit distribution.