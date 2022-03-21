This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the resurgence of COVID-19, the Centre advised states to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy that is test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.
With Omicron BA.2 surging in parts of Asia and Europe, the Centre last week alerted the states to take precautionary measures in a bid to avert COVID 4th wave. Maharashtra, which was the worst affected state during the previous coronavirus surges, is already on alert. This comes at a time when a team of IIT Kanpur team suggested that the country will be witnessing the 4th COVID wave in June, which will peak in August; meanwhile, several other experts including eminent virologists pointed out there is no sure way to predict the next COVID wave. However, in case the COVID 4th wave, check these symptoms to know if you are infected with Omicron BA.2.
What are common Omicron BA.2 symptoms?
On being infected with Omicron BA.2, patients often complain of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating. “We’re still investigating what the increase in reports of gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain, which were prevalent with previous variants, means now since the increase doesn’t appear to be linked with those who test positive for Omicron," a study by Zoe had stated.
Studies have also shown many patients are also experiencing fatigue and dizziness.
Can Omicron BA.2 fuel 4th COVID wave in India?
A few weeks back, an IIT Kanpur team had predicted that India is likely to witness the next wave in June and will continue for the next 4 months, while peaking in August. The same research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by February 3, 2022.
They further clarified that the entire analysis will be deeply impacted by how and when the next variant arrives.
4th COVID can arrive but…: What experts said
Countering the theory, however, other experts said that the model needs to be studied further. NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that the IIT Kanpur study is a "valuable input" produced by eminent people. “But, it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth." The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’.
Meanwhile, virologist Dr. T Jacob John, former ICMR chief, pointed out that he is "fairly confident" that chances of another coronavirus surge is bleak “unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently comes up." The former ICMR chief also noted that third wave of COVID-19 has ended in India.
What did the Centre say on the COVID-19 surge?
With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and some European countries, the Centre has advised States and Union Territories to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy that is test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.
The Centre has also asked the States and UTs to ensure that adequate number of samples are submitted to INSACOG network through Sentinel sites as per the protocol. "Effective surveillance by monitoring of emerging clusters of new cases, if any, testing as per norms and monitoring of ILI and SARI cases shall be taken up on a continued basis to ensure that no early warning signals are missed and spread of infection can be controlled," the Centre said.
