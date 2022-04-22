COVID antibody increases 9 times if…: UK study reveals new data on vaccination

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In case you already had Covid, then eight months after primary infection may be an optimum time to receive the first vaccine, the study also said
In case you keep the interval between the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a little long, then there are chances that your antibody levels might be boosted up to nine-fold, a UK study has revealed. It also suggested that in case you already had Covid, then eight months after primary infection may be an optimum time to receive the first vaccine.
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) study further asserted, that regardless of the timing between infection and vaccination, all individuals mount a very high antibody response after the second dose. The study is yet to be published.
For the study, 3,989 of the 5,871 study participants had their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 21 days earlier, while 1,882 had their second dose at least 14 days earlier.
Those who had the infection earlier, their antibody level increased 10 folds than naive individuals, while after the- second dose, those with the previous infection had antibody levels more than twice as high as those who had not had previous infection, they said.
The researchers also found that longer the dosing interval, higher the antibody levels
"This study shows that a longer time between vaccine dose 1 and dose 2 results in higher antibody responses in naive participants, which strongly supports the decision by the UK government to lengthen the interval between vaccine doses," said Ashley Otter, from UK Health Security Agency.
"We have also shown that in those with previous infection, timing between exposure and vaccination plays a critical role in post-vaccination antibody responses," Otter said in a statement.
However, the researchers said further research is needed to determine whether these higher antibody levels provide greater protection against COVID-19 disease, and how this longer dosing interval may affect booster responses.
The research is being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal, held between April 23-26. The dosing interval did not affect antibody levels in those previously infected.
However, a longer interval between infection and vaccination was linked to higher antibody levels, the researchers said.