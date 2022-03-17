Transmission of coronavirus from a mother to baby before, during and after childbirth is quite possible, but such cases are rare, recent studies have shown. However, transmissions are more likely to occur when the women have severe COVID-19 or were diagnosed after childbirth, the researchers pointed out adding that “less than 2% of babies born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection also test positive for the virus".

