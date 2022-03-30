COVID can severely affect your oral health: Check symptoms that you can't ignore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three years on, though we know a lot about COVID now, there is still a lot more to know. As for the symptoms of the disease, some common signs of coronavirus infections include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of taste and smell etc. And as the virus has evolved and the vaccination scale widened, studies have revealed that people experience a lot many more symptoms. Some symptoms that are slightly uncommon involve our mouth, teeth and tongue.

How coronavirus can affect your dental health? Coronavirus enters our bloodstream through receptors called ACE2 that are also in our mouth, tongue, and gums. Hence, those who have poor oral health also tend to have more ACE2 receptors. Studies have also revealed that people with bad dental health can also catch severe COVID.

How coronavirus can affect your dental health? Coronavirus enters our bloodstream through receptors called ACE2 that are also in our mouth, tongue, and gums. Hence, those who have poor oral health also tend to have more ACE2 receptors. Studies have also revealed that people with bad dental health can also catch severe COVID.

What are the COVID symptoms on the tongue? COVID is known to hit your oral health too. Many patients infected with it have complained of bumps, swellings on the tongue, many also reported mouth ulcers. Such symptoms can cause discomfort while eating.

Experts say that COVID tongue can be caused by the virus and also due to the heavy load of antibiotic medication.

Why these symptoms are less talked about? These symptoms are less talked about mostly because of 2 reasons. First, maybe because they are less reported and secondly, they are less severe than the other symptoms of the virus.

