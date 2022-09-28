Post Covid effects on the patient includes several symptoms like loss of appetite, shortness of breath. Patients have complained of a wide range of Long Covid symptoms which includes a significant loss of hair. While some of these effects and symptoms are common, many are not.

One such symptom is the increased graying of hair. Patient suffering from Long Covid or a patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have often reported a rapid surge in their greys hairs.

There is no direct connect between Covid-19 and the greying of hair, however, Covid has famously been known to affect every aspect of the human body at varying degrees.

Here's taking a look

Can Covid-19 or Long Covid cause greying of hair?

While there is no direct connect between Covid-19 and the greying of hair, experts have noted this as an after effect. Experts have said that there is no biological explanation tying up the infection tot he after effect, however, increased stress during a pandemic could be a contributing factor.

Hair transplant surgeon at the Mittal Hair Clinic, Dr. Manish Mittal, told Express.co.uk, “While there is no medical evidence to suggest that Covid has directly caused grey hair, the stress caused by the pandemic may have sped up the process in some people."

The expert added that the stress of the lockdowns would have created 'fight or flight responses' in many people, releasing a hormone called norepinephrine that causes hair to go grey. 'The hair follicles themselves also turn grey" he added.

How to take care of your hair during Covid

Practicing healthy hair habits may help in speeding recovery and preventing any hair loss or greying of hair. Avoid heat styling or any harsh products for shampoo, conditioning, mask or serum. Avoid going for hair colors or smoothening or any other treatment, at least till your hair loss stops.

Tips to avoid greying of hair

-Eating a well-balanced diet with plenty of vitamin-rich fruits and vegetables could potentially help in preventing greying of hair.

-Another prevention method is checking stress levels.

-Plenty of rest is also essential for hair health, which includes good night’s sleep

-Certain nutrient deficiencies, such as vitamin D and iron, could also be leading to poor hair health. Consult a doctor and get your supplements.

Other long Covid symptoms

-Nausea, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite

-Cough, headaches, sore throat

-Shortness of breath

-Loss of smell and taste

-Muscle aches, joint pain

-Insomnia

-Heart palpitations

-Dizziness

-Pins and needles

-Depression, anxiety

-Tinnitus, earaches

-Rashes