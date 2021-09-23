Covid: Ahead of festive season, govt warns against mass gatherings

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India is still in the midst of the second coronavirus wave even as cases are decline, the union government said on Thursday, warning that people should not let their guard down.

Keeping in mind the festive season ahead, the government urged people to avoid mass gatherings in containment zones and in districts with over 5% positivity rate.

Addressing the media on coronavirus situation in the country, the government said India has vaccinated two-thirds of adult population with at least one dose and around quarter of the population is vaccinated with both doses.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "For 12th consecutive week, weekly positivity rate continues to decline and is less than 3%... Recovery rate 97.8% in the country."

"66% of the 18+ population has received at least one dose of Covid vaccines; 23% of the 18+ population received both doses. We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states," said Bhushan.

"Four states/UTs have more than 90% coverage of first dose - these are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh and Uttarakhand."

In the last 24 hours, India has reported around 31,000 cases odd cases and most of these infections have been found in two states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Speaking on the recognition of Covishield vaccine by UK, Rajesh Bhushan said Indian government is in talks with the respective authorities and is trying to soon find a solution to resolve the issue.