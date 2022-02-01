'COVID is dangerous': WHO says it's tracking Omicron sub-variant BA.2

Sounding an alarm regarding COVID, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Tuesday said, ‘This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eye.’ He further said that the UN health agency is currently tracking emerging variants, including the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2. Further, the officials urged nations to go slow on relaxing COVID-related curbs as many countries are yet to witness Omicron-led COVID peaks.

