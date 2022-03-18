Virus has not settled down

Noting that the virus has not ‘settled down’ into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme, said, as quoted by UN News, “So, the idea that ‘we are through with it’ in the northern hemisphere and now we have to wait until next winter, I think (for example) when we look at increasing rates in the UK, we need to be very vigilant and cautious with this."