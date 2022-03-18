This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If we don’t have the right interventions in place the virus will take opportunities to continue to spread, and the more the virus spreads the more opportunities it has to change, WHO official said
With Covid cases rising again in Asia, Europe after an initial decline, World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus is still ‘very fit’ and it’s moving around easily with the effect of vaccines waning. And this is providing a perfect environment for new coronavirus variants to foster.
Virus has not settled down
Noting that the virus has not ‘settled down’ into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme, said, as quoted by UN News, “So, the idea that ‘we are through with it’ in the northern hemisphere and now we have to wait until next winter, I think (for example) when we look at increasing rates in the UK, we need to be very vigilant and cautious with this."
The virus is still ‘very fit’, the expert asserted and also added, “it’s moving around easily and in the context of waning immunity and vaccines not acting perfectly against infection, the virus will likely continue to echo around the world."
“It will be high in some parts sometimes and then move and be higher again, it will move to another area where immunity is waning. The virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility, and we will survive on those pockets for months until another pocket opens.
“This is how viruses work. They establish themselves in a community and they will move quickly to the next community that’s unprotected", he further explained saying that experts have seen similar patterns with the polio virus."
How new variants can emierge
Echoing to similar views, Maria Van Kerkhove noted that in this environment new variants can emerge easily.
“We completely understand that the world needs to move on and wants to move on from COVID-19 but this virus spreads very efficiently between people" and if we don’t have the right interventions in place the virus will take opportunities to continue to spread, and the more the virus spreads the more opportunities it has to change," Van Kerkhove added.
