Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Covid is still ‘very fit’, moving around easily: WHO warns emergence of new coronavirus variant. Here's why

Covid is still ‘very fit’, moving around easily: WHO warns emergence of new coronavirus variant. Here's why

Coronavirus is still ‘very fit’ and it’s moving around easily and in the context of waning immunity and vaccines not acting perfectly against infection
2 min read . 04:47 PM IST Livemint

  • If we don’t have the right interventions in place the virus will take opportunities to continue to spread, and the more the virus spreads the more opportunities it has to change, WHO official said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With Covid cases rising again in Asia, Europe after an initial decline, World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus is still ‘very fit’ and it’s moving around easily with the effect of vaccines waning. And this is providing a perfect environment for new coronavirus variants to foster.  

With Covid cases rising again in Asia, Europe after an initial decline, World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus is still ‘very fit’ and it’s moving around easily with the effect of vaccines waning. And this is providing a perfect environment for new coronavirus variants to foster.  

Virus has not settled down

Noting that the virus has not ‘settled down’ into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme, said, as quoted by UN News, “So, the idea that ‘we are through with it’ in the northern hemisphere and now we have to wait until next winter, I think (for example) when we look at increasing rates in the UK, we need to be very vigilant and cautious with this."

Virus has not settled down

Noting that the virus has not ‘settled down’ into a purely seasonal or predictable pattern yet, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme, said, as quoted by UN News, “So, the idea that ‘we are through with it’ in the northern hemisphere and now we have to wait until next winter, I think (for example) when we look at increasing rates in the UK, we need to be very vigilant and cautious with this."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The virus is still ‘very fit’, the expert asserted and also added, “it’s moving around easily and in the context of waning immunity and vaccines not acting perfectly against infection, the virus will likely continue to echo around the world."

“It will be high in some parts sometimes and then move and be higher again, it will move to another area where immunity is waning. The virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility, and we will survive on those pockets for months until another pocket opens.

“This is how viruses work. They establish themselves in a community and they will move quickly to the next community that’s unprotected", he further explained saying that experts have seen similar patterns with the polio virus."

How new variants can emierge

Echoing to similar views, Maria Van Kerkhove noted that in this environment new variants can emerge easily.  

“We completely understand that the world needs to move on and wants to move on from COVID-19 but this virus spreads very efficiently between people" and if we don’t have the right interventions in place the virus will take opportunities to continue to spread, and the more the virus spreads the more opportunities it has to change," Van Kerkhove added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!