Covid Resurgence Alert: Scientists warn of XEC variant surge this Autumn, check symptoms here

A new Covid variant, XEC, first identified in Germany, may become dominant. Although vaccines remain effective against severe cases. Symptoms are similar to previous strains, and monitoring is challenging due to reduced testing.

Published18 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Covid Alert: Experts note that XEC, a sub lineage of the omicron variant, carries mutations that could enhance its transmission this autumn.
Covid Alert: Experts note that XEC, a sub lineage of the omicron variant, carries mutations that could enhance its transmission this autumn. (HT_PRINT)

Covid Alert: Scientists are reporting the emergence of a new Covid variant, XEC, which may soon become the dominant strain. First identified in Germany in June 2024, cases of XEC have since spread to the UK, US, Denmark, and other countries, according to users on X (formerly Twitter).

Covid Variant XEC: Potential Impact

Experts note that XEC, a sub lineage of the omicron variant, carries mutations that could enhance its transmission this autumn. However, vaccinations remain effective in preventing severe cases of Covid. For those at higher risk, should opt for a bolster shot as a precaution.

Prof. Francois Balloux, Director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, stated in an interview with BBC News that while Covid variant XEC exhibits a slight transmission advantage over recent variants, vaccines should continue to provide strong protection. He warned that XEC might dominate the winter wave.

Covid Variant XEC: Symptoms to look out for

Symptoms associated with the XEC variant are similar to previous Covid strains, including:

- High temperature

- Aches and fatigue

- Cough or sore throat

Most individuals recover within weeks, though some may experience prolonged symptoms, reports BBC.

Covid Variant XEC: Current Spread and Monitoring

The BBC report citing one Covid data analyst Mike Honey said that strong growth of XEC cases in Denmark and Germany.

However, reduced routine testing has made it challenging to gauge the current prevalence of Covid.

Will your Covid Vaccine protect against XEC?

Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director at UKHSA, reiterated to BBC the importance of vaccination, stating, “Vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19. We urge those contacted by the NHS to come forward to receive their autumn vaccine.”

Antibody to counter all Covid-19 variants

Researchers at The University of Texas in Austin have isolated an antibody, named SC27, that has the potential to counter all known variants of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19, as well as related strains that infect other animals.

This breakthrough came from plasma donated by four patients who experienced breakthrough infections despite being vaccinated. The findings were published in Cell Reports Medicine.

Since the emergence of Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to develop resistance against vaccines and treatments. The SC27 antibody is notable for its ability to recognize and target various spike protein characteristics across different Covid-19 variants, offering a promising avenue for future treatments.

