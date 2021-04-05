Covid mutants multiply as scientists race to decode variations

In a recent study, Bloom and his colleagues compared the 1984 version of a common cold coronavirus called 229E to a version of the same strain that circulated in 2016, three decades later. Fully 17% of RNA letters in a key part of the spike protein that binds the virus to cells had been swapped out due to mutations.To test what this meant for human immunity, they obtained patient blood samples from the 1980s that could neutralize the 1984 viral strain. These people likely had been exposed to the 1984 virus and developed protective antibodies against it.