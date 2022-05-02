Covid NTF examines Pfizer’s Paxlovid data

The National Task Force on covid-19 has reviewed the evidence for Pfizer’s Paxlovid to consider whether or not to include the oral drug in its treatment guidelines, a senior member of the panel said.

However, the final decision on the drug, which has been strongly recommended by the World Health Organization,is yet to be taken as experts are monitoring the global data.

The meeting was held on Friday.

The drug regulator recently gave restricted emergency use approval to Paxlovid, to be manufactured in India by Hyderabad-based Hetero Drugs.

“Pfizer’s Paxlovid anti-viral drug was discussed in the meeting and all evidence was examined. After synthesizing all evidence, if solid and robust indication comes out, then only it will be added in the covid-19 treatment guidelines," a National Task Force member told Mint requesting anonymity.

“However, Paxlovid has not been added yet. We regularly monitor the trials which are undergoing globally. Some are completed and some of them are yet to be completed. So, the experts in the National Task Force are monitoring the global data," the member said.

Queries mailed to the health ministry, Indian Council for Medical Research and Pfizer on Sunday morning remained unanswered at press time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has “strongly recommended" Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) for patients with non-severe covid-19 who are at highest risk of hospitalisation, such as unvaccinated, older or immunosuppressed patients.