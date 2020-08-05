COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant

BGI and Huawei have said they work together. In a video that is no longer available on Huawei's site, a BGI executive said it processes "staggering volumes of data" from its gene sequencers, stored on Huawei's high-powered systems. In response to questions from Reuters about whether this information could be shared with China's government, Huawei said only users of its technology can define who to share data with. "Huawei's Cloud technology and cloud computing services are secure and compliant with international security standards," it said, adding it complies with all laws.