Waring that the COVID is far from over, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials recently listed a few strategic moves to end the pandemic. “We need strategic testing, intelligent sequencing, the right policies" to understand and track the variants, the official said and further asserted that “It is certainly not the time to abandon the science".

During a live QandA session that was live-streamed on several social media channels, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, “We are not out of the woods yet and this pandemic is not over. So it is really important that the systems that have been put in place for COVID-19, and in many countries have been built over years and over decades, in fact, are strengthened."

We need to strengthen systems that have been put in place for #COVID19, not dismantle them… let’s build/enhance systems to deal with current and future pandemic threats…

now. @WHO @DrTedros @DrMikeRyan https://t.co/wvAzXis13w — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) February 23, 2022

Here are the 6 crucial things that can be followed to end COVID

We want to see strong surveillance for COVID-19. That does not mean testing everyone everywhere. It means strategic testing and making sure we understand this virus, who is infected.

We want to make sure that those systems are in place to sequence so we have intelligent sequencing across the world to help us detect and track the virus.

We need to beef up our supplies for testing, and personal protective equipment. We still have healthcare workers across the world who do not have adequate protection

We need policies in place to support people to protect themselves. And we need people to know what their risk is every day, because the situation in every country is very different.

What we need to do is find the balance of reducing transmission while saving people's lives.

The most critical thing that we need now is increasing vaccination. And increasing in particular for those who are most at risk. And this remains fundamental in ending the emergency

It is not the time to abandon everything that we have built. It is certainly not the time to abandon the science, the WHO official said.

Earlier this month, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan during an interview with Bloomberg also hinted that COVID might end this year, saying, “at least we will get over the health impacts of coronavirus." She further cautioned that in the post-COVID world, we can't definitely go on living as we used to in 2019 but will have to be more cautious.

