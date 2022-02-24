Pandemic is not over but can be ended: WHO lists 6 strategic moves to defeat COVID2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- It is really important that the systems that have been put in place for COVID-19 are strengthened, WHO official said
Waring that the COVID is far from over, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials recently listed a few strategic moves to end the pandemic. “We need strategic testing, intelligent sequencing, the right policies" to understand and track the variants, the official said and further asserted that “It is certainly not the time to abandon the science".
During a live QandA session that was live-streamed on several social media channels, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, “We are not out of the woods yet and this pandemic is not over. So it is really important that the systems that have been put in place for COVID-19, and in many countries have been built over years and over decades, in fact, are strengthened."
Here are the 6 crucial things that can be followed to end COVID
It is not the time to abandon everything that we have built. It is certainly not the time to abandon the science, the WHO official said.
Earlier this month, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan during an interview with Bloomberg also hinted that COVID might end this year, saying, “at least we will get over the health impacts of coronavirus." She further cautioned that in the post-COVID world, we can't definitely go on living as we used to in 2019 but will have to be more cautious.
